Texas GOP Chairman Allen West released a statement on Friday night after the Supreme Court failed to take on the Texas case.

In his statement, West suggests that law-abiding states may join together and form a union of states that abides by the US Constitution.

It is clear that Democrats no longer respect or believe in this country’s founding documents.

Allen West then went on to say what millions of Americans are thinking today.

More from @AllenWest tonight — this time less 'we're outta here' and more 'actually, they're the ones who should secede.' "…let these other states go out their own separate way and let them not be supported by these other states such as ourselves."https://t.co/NrjO1cWIpU pic.twitter.com/wga8NMCDtm — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) December 12, 2020

