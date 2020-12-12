https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/texas-gop-chairman-allen-west-suggests-succession-scotus-allows-complete-lawlessness-2020-elections/

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West released a statement on Friday night after the Supreme Court failed to take on the Texas case.

In his statement, West suggests that law-abiding states may join together and form a union of states that abides by the US Constitution.

It is clear that Democrats no longer respect or believe in this country’s founding documents.

Allen West then went on to say what millions of Americans are thinking today.

