I was going to call this week’s gallery the “Swallowing Swalwell Edition,” because who doesn’t love a great sex scandal involving foreign spies? But then Time magazine gave its “Person of the Year” designation to two people, Biden and Harris. Is this a subtle acknowledgement that together they might add up to one person, or at least one brain? If so they’re still short at least one frontal cortex, and in any case, given the media coverup of the Hunter Biden scandal, isn’t it time to give the media a Time-out in the corner somewhere?
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .