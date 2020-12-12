https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/three-trump-judges-threw-president-bus-texas-case-garbagety-uphold-constitution/

Ironically the three judges placed on the Supreme Court by the President were missing in action yesterday and joined the far-left judges in throwing out the Texas case.

The President came out with a couple more tweets this morning regarding the 2020 election case that the SCOTUS threw out:

The President then tweeted this article by FOX News:

…they dodged.  They dodged. They hid behind procedure and they refused to use their authority to enforce the Constitution”, says Kayliegh Mcenany, the President’s White House Press Secretary:

Freakin Outrageous.

