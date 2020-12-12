https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/three-trump-judges-threw-president-bus-texas-case-garbagety-uphold-constitution/

Ironically the three judges placed on the Supreme Court by the President were missing in action yesterday and joined the far-left judges in throwing out the Texas case.

The President came out with a couple more tweets this morning regarding the 2020 election case that the SCOTUS threw out:

“Justices Alito and Thomas say they would have allowed Texas to proceed with its election lawsuit.” @seanhannity This is a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice. The people of the United States were cheated, and our Country disgraced. Never even given our day in Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The President then tweeted this article by FOX News:

Thank you, Justice Alito. Thank you, Justice Thomas. https://t.co/ki0ZpARWhQ — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 12, 2020

…they dodged. They dodged. They hid behind procedure and they refused to use their authority to enforce the Constitution”, says Kayliegh Mcenany, the President’s White House Press Secretary:

Kayleigh on Supreme Court: Yeah there’s no way to say it other than they dodged. They dodged. They hid behind procedure and they refused to use their authority to enforce the constitution. pic.twitter.com/VLi04yIrIC — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 12, 2020

Freakin Outrageous.

