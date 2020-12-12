https://thehill.com/homenews/news/529954-trump-flys-marine-1-over-dc-stop-the-steal-protest-at-washington-monument

President Trump flew over the National Mall on Saturday as supporters gathered below to rally in support of him and to protest the results of the election showing President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden team says it’s ‘no surprise’ Supreme Court rejected Texas lawsuit Giuliani says Trump team ‘not finished’ after Supreme Court defeat Cuomo under consideration to become Biden’s attorney general: reports MORE‘s win.

The president departed the White House shortly after noon on Saturday en route to the Army-Navy football game at West Point and flew over crowds of his supporters who turned out to demonstrate in Washington, D.C.

Trump had tweeted Saturday morning that he would “be seeing” his supporters, and footage posted to social media showed the presidential helicopter buzzing overhead as pro-Trump marchers took to the streets.

Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, pointed out the helicopter as he spoke outside the Supreme Court in his first public remarks since Trump pardoned him late last month.

“That’s pretty cool,” the retired U.S. Army lieutenant general said, stopping to look overheard as Marine One and two other helicopters circled the National Mall’s lawn.

“Imagine being able to jump in a helicopter and go for a joyride around Washington, D.C. I love it. I love the fact that he does that,” Flynn added.

Trump similarly drove his motorcade by supporters who gathered in D.C. last month for the “Million MAGA March” organized to protest Biden’s electoral victory.

Demonstrations over the 2020 election results are planned to continue until 4 p.m. on Saturday, with multiple pro-Trump allies slated to speak in support of the president, including conservative radio host Eric Metaxas and Mike Lindell, CEO and founder of MyPillow.

Supporters are turning out one day after the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit from Texas backed by 17 other states that sought to overturn election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia, all of which went for Biden. The ruling dealt a devastating blow to efforts by Trump and his allies to challenge Biden’s win.

