https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/12/12/trump-showed-the-media-to-be-fools-again-n293440
About The Author
Related Posts
Immigrant MI Poll Watcher Passionately Testifies About Election Fraud, Then Levels Dem Rep With an Epic Mic Drop
December 3, 2020
John Brennan Lies About the Steele Dossier, Fox News' Chris Wallace Just Nods Along
December 6, 2020
Guess Who Eric Swalwell Is Blaming For His Chinese Spy Fiasco?
December 9, 2020
Joe Biden Is Proud Of Hunter; Why?
December 11, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy