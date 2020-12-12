https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/paid-american-taxpayers-trump-executive-order-label-all-us-foreign-aid

An executive order signed by President Trump this week will label all foreign assistance with a new logo declaring that American taxpayers are funding the aid other countries receive.

The secretary of state and the U.S. Agency for International Development have 120 days to implement the new policy, with more than 20 federal agencies part of foreign aid distribution.

“To foster goodwill between the recipients of United States foreign assistance and the American people, and to encourage the governments of nations that are receiving foreign assistance to support the United States, it is essential that recipients of United States foreign assistance be aware of the manifold efforts of American taxpayers to aid them and improve their lives,” the executive order states.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says a common logo will elevate U.S. engagement while displaying the global generosity of Americans in the branding effort.

A logo has not been specified yet, however, the order says Trump will select a logo within 30 days of signing.

