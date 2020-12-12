https://thehill.com/homenews/news/529950-trump-tweets-hell-see-marchers-in-dc-on-saturday

A throng of Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to voice support for President Trump and protest the results of the election after the push to overturn them suffered a major court defeat.

Organizers planned demonstrations in front of the Supreme Court, Capitol and Department of Justice as part of the events Saturday, the second time a major march has been organized to back Trump since Election Day.

Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, whom the president pardoned after Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador, key-noted an event outside the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re in a spiritual battle for the heart and soul of this country,” Flynn told those gathered. “We will win.”

Trump touted the demonstrations in a tweet, saying “thousands” were gathering in D.C. to march in support of his efforts to overturn President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden team says it’s ‘no surprise’ Supreme Court rejected Texas lawsuit Giuliani says Trump team ‘not finished’ after Supreme Court defeat Cuomo under consideration to become Biden’s attorney general: reports MORE‘s victory. He also indicated he planned to see supporters.

“Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA,” the president tweeted.

Trump’s presidential helicopter, Marine One, flew over the National Mall as Trump departed the White House en route to the Army-Navy football game on Saturday afternoon at West Point.

Supporters gathered a day after the Supreme Court delivered a devastating blow for the president’s ongoing efforts to overturn election results.

The court rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to overturn election results in four key battleground states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia — with justices ruling that the Lone Star State did not have the legal right to litigate over how other states carry out their elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has ripped the decision, saying the court “let us down.”

Demonstrators began gathering early Saturday morning in D.C., with vendors setting up stands selling Trump merchandise and flags as supporters filed into Freedom Plaza.

Organizers with Jericho March and Let the Church Roar prayer rallies plan to convene at a stage near the National Mall until 4 p.m. Saturday, local Nexstar affiliate WDVM reported.

Crowd of pro-Trump demonstrators fills the plaza and street in front of the Supreme Court this morning ahead of expected pro-Trump rallies in DC this weekend – pic.twitter.com/GHKq7GXAOo — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) December 12, 2020

According to the group’s webpage, the Jericho March is gathering in support of Trump and “election integrity, transparency, and reform to preserve free and fair elections in America for this generation and generations to come.”

Last month, Trump supporters gathered for the “Million MAGA March” on Freedom Plaza, where the president drove by in his motorcade to greet the thousands who turned out.

That evening, some supporters of the president and counterprotesters clashed in the streets amid the president’s continued refusal to concede the 2020 election.

The “Stop the Steal” rally at Washington’s Freedom Plaza just before 10:30 am Saturday. (screenshots from Reuters video) pic.twitter.com/zYCCBxc7EN — Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) December 12, 2020

The Washington Post reported that permits for Saturday estimate crowds up to 15,000 in size, though noted experts think the gathering will be significantly smaller than last month’s pro-Trump rally.

Since major news outlets called the 2020 election in favor of Biden last month, Trump and his allies have promoted unsupported claims of fraudulent activity and filed various lawsuits ultimately rejected in court.

The Electoral College will vote Monday to make Biden’s win official, paving the way for him to take office Jan. 20.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

