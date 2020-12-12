https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-supreme-court-really-let-us-down_3615193.html

President Donald Trump late Friday responded to the Supreme Court order rejecting Texas’s bid to challenge the 2020 election results in four battleground states. “The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!” Trump wrote in a statement on Twitter following the top court’s ruling. “So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far – and purportedly lost,” he continued. “You can’t get ‘standing’ before the Supreme Court, so you ‘intervene’ with wonderful states that, after careful study and consideration, think you got ‘screwed’, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!” Earlier that evening, the nation’s top court handed down an …

