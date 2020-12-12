https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-rally-stop-the-steal-antifa
There will be a large pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, where supporters will gather in solidarity for the president challenging the results of the 2020 election. Ahead of the Trump rally, there were already violent clashes on Friday night between pro-Trump groups and purported members of Black Lives Matter and Antifa.
Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in D.C. on Friday, the night before the “Stop the Steal” rally, as seen in footage from videographer Tomas Morales. Video from Raws Media shows pro-Trump groups sing the Star-Spangled Banner, and chanting: “America first!” and “U-S-A! U-S-A!”
Trump supporters carried a massive American flag through the D.C. streets to display their patriotic pride.
The Energy in Washington DC ahead of the march tomorrow. https://t.co/89rqH8EOyV
— Tomas Morales (@Tomas Morales)1607747850.0
DC Tonight. https://t.co/BnEdER3HqB
— Tomas Morales (@Tomas Morales)1607744066.0
Currently patriot and proud boys are Singing Star-Spangled Banner estimating about 300 to 350 maybe more unsure lo… https://t.co/QV8XvcN7li
— RawsMedia (@RawsMedia)1607745263.0
DC: Patriots take over main highways by flying American flags so large they encompass the entire block https://t.co/LbWaDRPrkc
— TheBlaze (@TheBlaze)1607749072.0
Meanwhile, a music band was playing a song with anti-Metropolitan Police lyrics: “DC hates you, f*** you MPD.” The video was shared by TheBlaze reporter Elijah Schaffer, host of the “Slightly Offens*ve” show.
(Content Warning: Explicit language):
“Fuck you MPD”
About 100 black bloc Antifa sing at BLM plaza
10+ police present
About 100 Trump patriots at a l… https://t.co/3haDeapWT4
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ELIJAH SCHAFFER)1607742176.0
While walking through Black Lives Matter Plaza, Trump supporters were harassed and threatened by Antifa and BLM members. Antifa allegedly maced a Trump supporter in the face.
BLM PLAZA: Antifa and BLM harass every Trump supporter that walks by the Main Street
Is this the America you want… https://t.co/CMMSkQDLun
— TheBlaze (@TheBlaze)1607741364.0
DC: “I’ll assault anybody, I’ll assault you”
BLM/Antifa militant threatening to assault Trump Supporters… https://t.co/VlOEmk9wXS
— Drew Hernandez (@Drew Hernandez)1607753784.0
DC: Antifa maces a Trump Supporter in the face
Fellow comrades then mock the man afterwards
#tatumreport… https://t.co/B4YlZqdLqd
— Drew Hernandez (@Drew Hernandez)1607751175.0
Then just before midnight, several brawls erupted between a reported coalition of Antifa with BLM versus pro-Trump groups, including Proud Boys, according to investigative reporter Drew Hernandez. Members of the Proud Boys could be heard chanting: “F*** Antifa!” There were reportedly several injuries and arrests because of the fighting.
DC: Multiple brawls break out between patriots and Antifa/BLM on the streets of DC tonight
Many BLM and Antifa ha… https://t.co/z9Qrj9l2pg
— Drew Hernandez (@Drew Hernandez)1607749128.0
I was heading to Black Lives Matter plaza and i heard proud boys chanting saying fuck antifa then proud boys blink… https://t.co/oOgeQt37M6
— RawsMedia (@RawsMedia)1607749848.0
NOW IN DC: Proud Boys clash with BLM in DC. Multiple injuries and arrests. https://t.co/ndiaRdEHJ4
— James Klüg (@James Klüg)1607748835.0
Friday’s rally happened just three days before the Electoral College formally casts their votes in the 2020 presidential election.
As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trump supporters had begun to assemble at Washington’s Freedom Plaza for the “Stop the Steal” rally.
The “Stop the Steal” rally at Washington’s Freedom Plaza just before 10:30 am Saturday. (screenshots from Reuters v… https://t.co/b8vL5Us7Oh
— Heather Timmons (@Heather Timmons)1607786728.0
Michael Flynn delivered a speech outside the Supreme Court at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Saturday morning in support of President Donald Trump challenging the election results.
HAPPENING NOW:
@GenFlynn speaking in front of the Supreme Court. https://t.co/tr6MAle3Fw
— Bowen Xiao (@Bowen Xiao)1607787789.0
Nearly a month ago, there was a pro-Trump rally dubbed the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., where supporters of the president were attacked, including the elderly and families.