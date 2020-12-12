https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-rally-stop-the-steal-antifa

There will be a large pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, where supporters will gather in solidarity for the president challenging the results of the 2020 election. Ahead of the Trump rally, there were already violent clashes on Friday night between pro-Trump groups and purported members of Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in D.C. on Friday, the night before the “Stop the Steal” rally, as seen in footage from videographer Tomas Morales. Video from Raws Media shows pro-Trump groups sing the Star-Spangled Banner, and chanting: “America first!” and “U-S-A! U-S-A!”

Trump supporters carried a massive American flag through the D.C. streets to display their patriotic pride.

Meanwhile, a music band was playing a song with anti-Metropolitan Police lyrics: “DC hates you, f*** you MPD.” The video was shared by TheBlaze reporter Elijah Schaffer, host of the “Slightly Offens*ve” show.

(Content Warning: Explicit language):

While walking through Black Lives Matter Plaza, Trump supporters were harassed and threatened by Antifa and BLM members. Antifa allegedly maced a Trump supporter in the face.

Then just before midnight, several brawls erupted between a reported coalition of Antifa with BLM versus pro-Trump groups, including Proud Boys, according to investigative reporter Drew Hernandez. Members of the Proud Boys could be heard chanting: “F*** Antifa!” There were reportedly several injuries and arrests because of the fighting.

Friday’s rally happened just three days before the Electoral College formally casts their votes in the 2020 presidential election.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trump supporters had begun to assemble at Washington’s Freedom Plaza for the “Stop the Steal” rally.

Michael Flynn delivered a speech outside the Supreme Court at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Saturday morning in support of President Donald Trump challenging the election results.

Nearly a month ago, there was a pro-Trump rally dubbed the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., where supporters of the president were attacked, including the elderly and families.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

