Several rallies and counterprotests went down on Saturday in Olympia, Washington. In the midst of tense and sometimes violent clashes between Trump supporters and members of leftist groups, someone fired a gun. Police had made at least two arrests.

In Olympia, there was a “RE-Open WA” rally planned, a “Stop the Steal” parade, and a “BLM: Washington vs. Fascism” counterprotest scheduled for Saturday, according to Fox News.

It didn’t take long for the polar opposite groups to run into each other in Olympia. Proud Boys and Black Bloc members confronted each other as seen in video taken by reporter Shauna Sowersby.

(Content Warning: Graphic footage):

Then fights erupted between the two groups, and an “unlawful assembly” was declared by the Olympia Police Department.

“First fight breaks out between Back the blue / stop the steal protesters and Portland / Washington counter-protesters,” Independent Media said.

An alleged member of the Proud Boys was reportedly arrested for pointing his gun. While at the same time law enforcement is seen firing crowd control munitions at apparent Antifa members lined up in the middle of the street.

The violence escalated to the point that the Olympia Police Department was forced to declare a riot.

A shot was fired during the protests. A man wearing all black was seen brandishing a handgun. He flees the scene and puts on a red hat. The same man appears to be on the ground and being arrested by the Olympia Police Department officers and Washington State Troopers.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis confirmed the shooting to the Seattle Times.

“Suspect detained,” Loftis said. “No information confirmed on victim or any injury status.”

Loftis described the situation as, “Fluid situation with two groups of size, both including heavily armed individuals.”

There was violence in Olympia last Saturday as well. There was a nasty brawl between “Back the Blue” supporters and Black Bloc members.

“We did make an arrest for a subject that appeared to fire at least one round from a handgun into the opposing crowd,” the Olympia Police Department said last week. “Any witnesses to that crime should contact @OlyPD through the 911 system.”

