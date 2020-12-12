https://www.theblaze.com/theblaze-tv/vote-now-which-is-your-favorite-blazetv-parody-video-of-2020

BlazeTV staff members combed through social media pages and channels for the most popular content produced throughout the year. Over the next 12 days, you decide 2020’s standout videos.

Our first category: Best Parody!

1. Kung Flu Fighting (Parody of ‘Kung Fu Fighting’)







2. AOC Tells People: Don’t Go Back To Work…Um, WHAT?







3. An Honest Ad From Your Democratic Party Spokesperson







4. OBEY: The Woke Party Demands Your Compliance (‘1984’ Parody)







Vote for your favorite parody now!

Want more BlazeTV?



To enjoy more straight talk from BlazeTV’s all-star lineup, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

