Multiple fights broke out in Washington, D.C., as Antifa and Proud Boys protesters clashed Saturday afternoon. Police rushed in to break up the fights at more than one location.

Townhall.com writer Julio Rosas tweeted a video showing a group of Proud Boys protesters fighting with an Antifa group on December 12. Police quickly moved in a utilized pepper spray to move the crowds apart.

Another fight breaks out between Proud Boys and Antifa in D.C. Police move in and pepper spray everyone. pic.twitter.com/B8SOvOXE8Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 12, 2020

Another fight broke out between a group of Proud Boys and a person of unknown affiliation. Police stepped in again to break up the fight before serious injury could occur.

Fight breaks out between a group of Proud Boys and a random person in D.C. Police move in to break up the fight and make arrests. pic.twitter.com/mgZu1pGjHW — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 12, 2020

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott tweeted one protester carrying a sign reading, “F**k Your Aunt Tifa.” Talcott noted that police chuckled at the sign.

“Fuck Your Aunt Tifa” sign from a Trump supporter. Some of the police chuckled pic.twitter.com/Mea20vp3k6 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

Talcott also captured one of the fights shown above from a separate angle. The video shows the police effectively separating the crowd with pepper spray.

Police just intervened in a fight between some PB members and people in black bloc. Some people are being detained and there are police all over the place pic.twitter.com/JWZCNR3EAJ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

Talcott reported Proud Boys protesters expressed displeasure with D.C. police for keeping them out of BLM Plaza. Protesters can be seen shoving some of the officers.

Proud Boys are angry with police for protecting BLM Plaza… a few scuffles broke out as some harassed the police, and more officers arrived as people inside the plaza sprinted towards the Proud Boys pic.twitter.com/nKvCNTzjY6 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

Frustrated with police, the group marched back to Freedom Plaza and picked up some alcohol, Talcott reported.

The group just marched back to Freedom Plaza and are stopping to pick up some alcohol: pic.twitter.com/YeMxU6rJGO — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

