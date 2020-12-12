https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/dec/11/rudy-giuliani-jenna-ellis-say-donald-trump-not-fin/
About The Author
Related Posts
FBI Agents Raid Arizona Home in Voter-Data Theft Investigation – Hard Drives Seized
December 7, 2020
Democrat Dictator Tim Walz Gets Thankgiving Patriots Having Dinner Outside His House
November 29, 2020
Data Analytics Firm Estimates President Trump Will Carry Arizona [Which Was Called by FOX for Biden]
November 4, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy