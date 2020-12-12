https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/12/we-will-not-comply-with-tyranny-nick-searcy-highlights-burbank-restaurant-defying-the-draconian-lockdown/

Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy is highlighting the plight of Tinhorn Flats, a restaurant in Burbank, Calif. that is staying open despite the county’s draconian lockdown owner.

A peaceful protest with beer? SIGN US UP:

DAY 8 of Risk-taking, reckless and devil-may-care superstar Nick Searcy’s MY ILLEGAL WALK IN LOS ANGELES takes him into a Peaceful Protest at @TinhornFlats in Burbank — the best kind of protest! ONE WITH BEER!!!! @mayorofla @GavinNewsom #WALKWITHNICK pic.twitter.com/p1SZ3axA9z — SUPER-SPREADER Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 10, 2020

It’s IS important to support a business that does open as a challenge to this lockdown:

Get out there in Burbank today and support heroes like @TinhornFlats and @UrbanPressWines while they try to keep their businesses alive in the face of the hypocritical tyranny of @GavinNewsom and @MayorOfLA, who INTEND to destroy small businesses. https://t.co/jnOgQpTmRs — SUPER-SPREADER Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 11, 2020

Tinhorn Flats posted on Facebook that they’ve already fined $500 but they “will NOT comply with tyranny”:

Baret Lepejian, the owner, wrote this letter in response to the code enforcement officer who wanted to chat about why he was staying open:

I hope this email finds you well. If this is about Tinhorn Flats opening, then I want to go on the record

here and say I will not adhere to illegal city/state mandates. I have a

Constitutional Right to NOT lose my businsss and to provide food for my

children. I will not close Tinhorn Flats. I will adhere to employee mask

mandates, as all my staff are masked. Protestors, guests and customers

are on our patio. I have owned Tinhorn Flats since January of 2004 and have been a model

of a bar/ restaurant owner. The Burbank PD loves Tinhorn, simply because

they never have to respond to complaints. That being said, the governor

and mayer are criminals, in my opinion, and do not adhere to their own

lockdown rules and mandates. This is an obvious concerted effort to

completely destroy all small businesses. We will not comply with your

tyranny and I will make this a PR nightmare for the city of Burbank if

you heavy handedly bully us. I vow to go down with my ship, if that is what it comes to. Sincerely

Baret Lepejian

As we’ve been telling you, movie and TV productions are still able to serve catered food but the small businesses right next door to these shoots have been closed. It’s insane and not based on science:

The only capitalism CA Democrats like @gavinNewsom will permit is crony capitalism. Which will become fascism. That’s the goal for leftists: Total control. Hollywood deployed lobbyists to win exemptions to strict California coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/vcs5yWC3ca by @lhfang — SUPER-SPREADER Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 11, 2020

If you’re in the Burbank area, please consider helping these fine folks out. They don’t want charity but gift cards are available:

The “peaceful protest site” is a nice touch, too:

