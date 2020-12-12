https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/529948-wisconsin-supreme-court-holds-rare-saturday-session-to-discuss-trump

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court held a rare Saturday session this weekend to discuss President TrumpDonald TrumpBiden team says it’s ‘no surprise’ Supreme Court rejected Texas lawsuit Trump praises FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine: ‘One of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history’ Giuliani says Trump team ‘not finished’ after Supreme Court defeat MORE‘s election lawsuit, which aims to overturn the election results in the state.

The court took on the president’s request on Friday as the date for the official Electoral College vote draws near. The state Supreme Court is currently controlled 4-3 by conservative judges, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The court made the decision to take the case following a state judge’s ruling against Trump. Initially, the court declined to take Trump’s case and justices have publicly questioned whether or not Trump’s legal actions were appropriate, according to the Tribune.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig, one of Wisconsin’s Trump-appointed federal judges, previously told The Associated Press that the president’s lawsuit was “bizarre” and “very odd.”

“It’s not lost on me that this is a political case, obviously, and that the relief that’s been requested, if that relief were granted, this would be a most remarkable proceeding and probably the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary,” Ludwig said on Thursday, AP reported.

Trump’s lawsuit requested to have over 220,000 absentee and early in-person ballots thrown out in Wisconsin’s Dane and Milwaukee counties, citing that proper requests were not made for the ballots and that clerks filled in missing information. On Friday, a circuit judge ruled that Trump’s arguments did not have merit, according to the Tribune.

A final decision from Wisconsin’s high court is still pending.

The Electoral College is set to cast their ballots on Monday, which will solidify President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden team says it’s ‘no surprise’ Supreme Court rejected Texas lawsuit Giuliani says Trump team ‘not finished’ after Supreme Court defeat Cuomo under consideration to become Biden’s attorney general: reports MORE‘s win.

