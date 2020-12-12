https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/yesterdays-biggest-story-dominion-voting-machines-caught-manipulating-votes-per-forensic-investigation/

A month ago in the early days after the 2020 election was stolen the Biden gang, we reported on an anomaly that was uncovered in a county in Michigan. It was reported that 6,000 votes were switched and moved from President Trump to Joe Biden:

It took over a month, but last week we reported on an IT inspection of voting machines in Atrium County in Michigan.

Last night the results of the investigation were released from the IT forensic study of the Dominion Voting Machines:

Last night attorney Matt DePerno went on Greg Kelly on Newsmax. The information he shared was explosive.

Matthew DePerno: Well the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it happened by human error. We discovered that’s not true, that’s a lie. It didn’t happen by human error. It happened by a computer program called Dominion Voting System. And through our lawsuit we were able to get access to the Dominion Voting System program and my team went on last Sunday and we took forensic images on that computer system, 16 CF data cards, 16 thumb drives, and we got the forensic image of the actual tabulation machine in the Antrim County clerk office.

This was the biggest story of the day yesterday!

