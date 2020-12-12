https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/youtube-censored-news-dems-threat-trumpers/

There’s been considerable discussion about the threat a Democratic state lawmaker delivered on Facebook Live to “Trumpers.”

Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson on Tuesday called on “soldiers” of the left to make Trump supporters “pay.”

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough,” she said. “And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay.”

She already has lost her legislative committee assignments.

Now it’s been revealed that YouTube blocked a post of the Johnson’s video by Grabien Media owner Tom Elliott, PJ Media reported.

Elliott wrote on Twitter that YouTube “doesn’t want people knowing about Democratic lawmakers threatening the lives of Trump voters — not newsworthy I guess.”

YouTube explained the post “violates our violent criminal organizations policy.”

.@YouTube doesn’t want people knowing about Democratic lawmakers threatening the lives of Trump voters — not newsworthy I guess pic.twitter.com/Javw5lRmc9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 11, 2020

PJ Media commented that it must be assumed that the “violent criminal organization” to which YouTube refers is the Democratic Party, of which Johnson is a member.

“That’s the only organization that’s relevant to Elliott’s post.”

PJ Media pointed out the Democrats’ “violent and sordid past.”

“After the Civil War, Democrats founded the Ku Klux Klan which terrorized blacks and Union sympathizers in the South. It violently drove some Republicans, and particularly black Republicans, from office. Republican President Ulysses S. Grant prosecuted the KKK and subsequent presidents drove it nearly to extinction — until President Woodrow Wilson, a progressive Democrat, screened a pro-KKK movie, Birth of a Nation, in the White House and lavished praise on it in 1915. Wilson enacted racist segregationist policies, throwing out decades of progress for black Americans, and the Klan was reborn. That all happened thanks to the same Democratic Party to which state Rep. Cynthia Johnson belongs.”

See Johnson’s comments:

This Michigan state Senator is the same one who asked witnesses who testified about voter fraud to dox themselves.pic.twitter.com/PVh4Xgcl2o — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 9, 2020

Other Democrats and media allies who have threatened Trump supporters include Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

After the election she called for compiling a list of social media statements by “Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity.”

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Elie Mystal, the “justice correspondent” for The Nation magazine, called for establishing a South Africa-style Truth and Reconciliation Commission to “recover” from Trump and hold the president and his supporters “accountable for the crimes they have committed.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, amid election legal challenges, urged his viewers to create an enemies list of Trump supporters.

In a column, Daily Beast editor-at-large Rick Wilson went much further, demanding “incarceration” and ritualistic suicides for Trump supporters.

