https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/video-enormous-d-c-crowds-chant-usa-usa-in-support-of-president-trump/

DEVELOPING STORY: An enormous crowd of Trump supporters is marching across the nation’s capital today. Thousands, if not tens of thousands, of Americans waving American flags and Make America Great Again Banners are rallying.

At point Marine One flew over Freedom Plaza and the crowd began singing, the national anthem.

The Todd Starnes Show Digital team is monitoring this story and will update.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...