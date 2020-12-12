https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/video-enormous-d-c-crowds-chant-usa-usa-in-support-of-president-trump/

DEVELOPING STORY: An enormous crowd of Trump supporters is marching across the nation’s capital today. Thousands, if not tens of thousands, of Americans waving American flags and Make America Great Again Banners are rallying.

At point Marine One flew over Freedom Plaza and the crowd began singing, the national anthem.

The Todd Starnes Show Digital team is monitoring this story and will update.

DC: Epic moment as Marine One performs a flyover as thousands of Trump supporters sing “The National Anthem” in Freedom Plaza for the “March for Trump” rally in support of @realDonaldTrump #tatumreport #drewhernandez pic.twitter.com/luq1XYjzaq — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 12, 2020

President Trump just flew over the pro-Trump March in DC in Marine One 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tQaCjganTC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 12, 2020

Pro-Trump rallies are getting underway, though turnout is less than it was in Nov. when thousands of Trump loyalists packed the city. Already though, fights broke out overnight as Proud Boys roamed #DC streets. Five people were arrested. Read more here: https://t.co/Vyp4EBG0nx — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) December 12, 2020

President Trump said he would see demonstrators gathered in Washington for a second so-called “Million MAGA March” in support of ongoing attempts to overturn his loss in the November election https://t.co/YGvGCokeUj — Bloomberg (@business) December 12, 2020

Just before noon at the Freedom Plaza in DC for the “March for Trump.” Crowd is chanting “USA!” and “Stop The Steal” ahead of things officially kicking off. Members of the far-right group Proud Boys can be seen throughout the crowd. Covering today on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/9tStG3D4jK — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) December 12, 2020

The Chinese American Alliance for Trump is out today, with a banner hundreds of feet across supporting the President #MarchForTrump #MarchFor45 #MAGA #DC #Trump pic.twitter.com/37vsmL4N8i — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 12, 2020

