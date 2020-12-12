https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/zodiac-killers-1969-cipher-puzzle-finally-solved/

(NEW YORK POST) – A long-unsolved puzzle sent by the Zodiac Killer to the San Francisco Chronicle has finally been cracked by a team of coding experts — revealing a taunting message in which the murderer scoffed that he wasn’t scared of being executed if caught, the paper said Friday.

“I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me,” the killer wrote in the bizarre coded message – sent to the paper in 1969. “I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradise all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me.”

The so-called ” 340 cipher” – a jumble of letters, numbers and symbols – doesn’t reveal the name of the still-unidentified killer, who terrorized northern California in the 1960s and 1970s.

