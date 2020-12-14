https://www.theblaze.com/news/electoral-college-final-results-biden

The Electoral College convened to officially confirm the victory of former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but the Republican Party sent its own electors in several states to challenge the results.

With 270 votes needed to win the presidential contest, Biden received 306 electoral votes while Trump received 232 electoral votes.

The official count of the electoral ballots will be conducted on Jan. 6 in a joint session in Congress.

While the official count of the Electoral College will likely end any legal challenge by the Trump campaign, Republicans are attempting to keep their chances alive by picking “alternate” electors from contested state and sending their ballots to Congress.

Joe Biden speaks

In a speech Monday evening, Biden made his case against those who questioned the outcome of the election or claimed that it was illegitimate because of voter fraud.

“This legal maneuver was an effort by elected officials in one group of states to get the Supreme Court to wipe out the vote of more than 20 million Americans in other states, and to hand the presidency to a candidate that lost the Electoral College, lost the popular vote, and lost each and every one of the states whose votes they were trying to reverse,” said Biden of the lawsuit from Texas.

“It’s a position so extreme, we’ve never seen it before,” he continued. “A position that refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the rule of law, and refuse to honor our Constitution.”

Biden and Kamala Harris will be inaugurated as president and vice president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021.

Here’s more about the GOP challenge to the election:







Electoral College Votes To Make Biden Win Official | NBC Nightly News



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

