https://www.theblaze.com/news/actress-debra-messing-doubles-down-on-wishing-violence-on-trump-following-backlash

Actress Debra Messing attempted to do some damage control on Monday after facing backlash for a social media post wishing violence on President Donald Trump. But the far-left thespian simply clarified that her ill-will was not homophobic, before doubling down on praying for the commander in chief to be imprisoned and raped.

What are the details?

Last week, Messing tweeted a message directed to the president that read, “@realDonaldTrump you are a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal. I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates.”

The Daily Wire reported on her post, noting that the “proud and open LGBT activist” delivered what the outlet referred to as a “homophobic insult.”

In reaction to the story, Messing attempted to clear up any confusion about what she meant, tweeting, “Let me be clear: I said nothing about LGBTQI/queer LOVE. Rape is an act of violence. Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people. My hope is (and this is the first time in my life) that the tables are turned and he is the victim of perpetrators.”

The actress added the hashtag, #LGBTQIAAlly.”

What happened next?

The post earned Messing more headlines and more negative feedback online.

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy tweeted, “Debra Messing’s clarification here is her saying she has nothing against gay men — she just hopes Trump gets raped in prison.”

The Hill described Messing as “one of Hollywood’s most vocal Trump critics,” and pointed out that in 2019, “Trump said that NBC should fire her after its star said the names of the commander in chief’s donors who attended a fundraiser should be publicly identified.”

Messing was a star in “Will & Grace,” an award-winning sitcom that debuted in 1998 and was considered groundbreaking for featuring a gay character in a leading role. The show ran for eight seasons and was reupped in 2017. Its second stretch ended earlier this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

