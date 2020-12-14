https://www.theepochtimes.com/amistad-project-judges-should-order-preservation-of-evidence-of-voter-fraud-following-michigan-report_3618419.html

Following the release of a report from a company that performed an audit of voting machines in Antrim County, Michigan, the Amistad Project legal group said it will file a lawsuit in swing states to call on judges to “preserve evidence” of alleged voter fraud.

“We’re filing in all swing states a demand that judges step in and preserve evidence to avoid it from being destroyed or spoiled by the intentional or reckless acts of executive officials,” said Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project, after the Allied Security Operations Group was allowed to release its report after an order issued by a Michigan judge. Kline tweeted that the court filings are intended to allow legislators to gain access to voter and election data to make a decision.

Allied, which said it carried out the forensic audit of the machines, and its co-founder Russell Ramsland wrote “the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

The report concluded: “The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud.”

Amistad cited findings from the forensic report (pdf) of the server for Antrim County on Dec. 6 that showed that of about 15,676 individual events, 10,667—or 68.5 percent—were considered errors.

The error rate detailed in the Antrim County report has implications for every state where we have litigation, and it comes on a day when officials are blocking legislators from having their say about elections in their states. — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) December 14, 2020

“The error rate detailed in this report has implications for every state where we have litigation, and it comes on a day when officials are blocking legislators from having their say about elections in their states,” Kline said in a news release. “This joins with other compelling evidence that the elections in these states cannot be certified under the law.”

Michigan elections officials have since pushed back on the Allied Security report, suggesting that Allied Security is among several “shadowy organizations claiming expertise to throw around baseless claims of fraud in an effort to mislead American voters.”

Ramsland is a former GOP House candidate in Texas who worked under the Reagan administration. He was also formerly employed by NASA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or MIT.

Michigan Bureau of Elections Director Jonathan Brater, in a court filing over the weekend, added that “the report makes a series of unsupported conclusions, ascribes motives of fraud and obfuscation to processes that are easily explained as routine election procedures or error corrections, and suggests without explanation that elements of election software not used in Michigan are somehow responsible for tabulation or reporting.”

Meanwhile, Dominion also disputed the report in a statement to the Detroit Free Press on Monday and previously has said that its machines cannot switch votes from one candidate to another.

But the Amistad Project and Kline pointed to a Michigan Secretary of State directive (pdf) on Dec. 1 that instructs county clerks to delete electronic poll book files from laptops and USB drives. Amistad said it wants judges in swing states to issue emergency orders to prevent efforts to delete poll book data.

“In Michigan, the Secretary of State has ordered deletion of e-poll books and other evidence and also has taken affirmative steps to seal forensic evidence regarding the flaws in the operation of Dominion machines from both the public and from legislators who need access to this information in order to perform their constitutional duty,” Kline said on Monday. “This joins with the Michigan Attorney General threatening legislators with criminal investigation and possible prosecution if they disagree with her, and the Michigan Governor and other officials shutting down the peoples’ house and preventing them from gathering today to perform their constitutional duty.”

The Michigan GOP flagged the Dec. 1 memo as concerning.

“Secretary Benson’s move to request the deletion of election data amidst bipartisan calls for an audit is just another example of her putting partisan politics over what’s best for Michigan,” said Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox said in a statement on Dec. 4.

In a statement to The Epoch Times at the time, the Michigan Secretary of State’s office described the move to delete the data as routine.

A spokesperson said, “Electronic poll book data, which is removed after every election to safeguard personal identifying information, and is separately preserved on paper records, is not needed to conduct any reasonable type of audit that could conceivably be requested, because paper versions of the pollbook are always maintained and used for audits.”

