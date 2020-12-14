https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/attorney-general-william-barr-announces-resignation/
(FOX NEWS) — Attorney General Bill Barr resigned Monday touting President Trump’s record and accomplishments, despite what he called a “partisan onslaught” and “relentless, implacable resistance.”
Barr, who will leave the Justice Department next week, had his departure announced by President Trump on Twitter Monday evening.
“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” Trump tweeted. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”