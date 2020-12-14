https://www.dailywire.com/news/attorney-general-william-barr-is-leaving-the-trump-administration

President Donald Trump announced late on Monday afternoon that Attorney General William Barr will be stepping down from his position next week.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!”

“As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump continued. “Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

