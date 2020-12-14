https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/attorney-lin-wood-defends-ag-bill-barr-steps-trump-voters-respond/

President Trump announced Monday evening that US Attorney General Bill Barr will step down “just before Christmas.”

“Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General,” Trump said.

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Following the news today Attorney Lin Wood responded to the development.

Bill Barr is a Patriot. His letter to @realDonaldTrump was excellent. I believe Barr will announce major moves before 12/23 but does not want to stay to prosecute. He has done his job & served country well. New AG & assistants will prosecute the massive number of cases coming. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 14, 2020

Catturd weighed in.

Nope – He did absolutely nothing for two years. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 14, 2020

More…

Sir I have agreed with most of your opinions up to now,

but with all do respect I disagree in your assessment of

Bill Barr, a true Patriot would of stayed till the fight is over and would of never undermined the President publicly like he did on numerous occasions. — Tony Acosta (@TonyAco97351996) December 14, 2020

Barr did not reveal the Biden corruption before the election, so am I missing something? That certainly hurt our election efforts! I don’t concur with all the statement. I do feel he did what he thought was right. Don’t have a handle on his complete efforts. 🇺🇸 — Craig Steven Bybee 🇺🇸 (@bybee_craig) December 14, 2020

I always here about major moves, things coming, the Kraken is about to be released, etc. That’s one thing that separates the left from the right. The left will have a pair of shitty 3’s and move forward with an impeachment. The right will have a royal flush and fkn fold, always. — Steve-O 🇺🇸 (@St3veOlson) December 14, 2020

