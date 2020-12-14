https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/attorney-lin-wood-defends-ag-bill-barr-steps-trump-voters-respond/

President Trump announced Monday evening that US Attorney General Bill Barr will step down “just before Christmas.”

“Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General,” Trump said.

TRENDING: BREAKING BOMBSHELL: MI Judge Grants Attorney Matt DePerno Permission To RELEASE Results Of Forensic Examination On 16 Dominion Voting Machines In Antrim Co. [VIDEO]

Following the news today Attorney Lin Wood responded to the development.

Catturd weighed in.

More…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...