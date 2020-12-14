https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-denies-voter-fraud-claims-election-victory_3618848.html
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday denied that voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election and claimed Electoral College victory not long after Republicans in seven battleground states entered dueling slates of electors to be sent to Congress. Biden made the comments after Republicans in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, New Mexico, and Nevada entered dueling slates of electors. Democrats made the same move in Hawaii in 1960 by sending an alternate slate of electors for John F. Kennedy after the state’s governor certified Richard Nixon as the winner. Congress ultimately counted the Democrat electors. Biden made no mention of the dueling electors in his speech. He called on President Donald Trump to concede the race and disputed that the election was tainted by fraud. “Altogether, Vice President-elect Harris and I earned 306 electoral votes—well exceeding the 270 electoral votes needed to secure victory. 306 electoral votes is the same number …