Joe Biden will nominate former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Mayor Pete Buttigieg to lead the Transportation Department, according to multiple media reports.

Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was an early favorite in the Democrats’ 2020 field, winning the Iowa Caucus, the first state-nominating contest in the presidential election cycle.

The news reports about Biden picking Buttigieg are based on sources. The Biden team has yet to respond to questions on the matter.

Buttigieg withdrew from this year’s race in March, then endorses Biden’s candidacy.

The 38-year-old Buttigieg is a Rhodes scholar, military veteran and openly gay politician.

