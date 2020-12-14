https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-attorney-general-bill-barr-step-just-christmas/

President Trump announced Monday evening that US Attorney General Bill Barr will be stepping down “just before Christmas.”

“Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General,” Trump said.

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

A couple weeks ago President Trump was asked if he had confidence in US Attorney General Bill Barr after comments Barr made to the Associated Press earlier this week on voter fraud.

President Trump said if the DOJ actually looked at the evidence of massive voter fraud they would see it was widespread.

“This is not civil, it is criminal,” Trump said.

On whether he has confidence in Barr, Trump replied, “Ask me that in a number of weeks from now.”

The controversy began earlier this week when Bill Barr told the Associated Press that the DOJ had not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

Barr claimed that the FBI has followed up on specific complaints of voter fraud yet they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.

It was also recently revealed that Bill Barr kept the Hunter Biden probe from the public to avoid interfering in the election.

President Trump was disappointed in Barr and said the attorney general should have stepped up and clarified there was an investigation into Hunter Biden.

“Joe Biden lied on the debate stage he said there’s nothing happening, nothing happening, and Bill Barr should have stepped up,” Trump said this week in an interview with Fox & Friends.

