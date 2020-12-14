https://www.theblaze.com/news/ag-barr-resigns-trump-tweets

President Donald Trump tweeted that Attorney General William Barr told him he would be resigning during a meeting with him Monday afternoon.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” tweeted the president.

“Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!” he added in a second tweet.

Trump also publicly posted Barr’s resignation letter that praised the president for his accomplishments.

“I am greatly honored that you called on me to serve your Administration and the American people once again as Attorney General. I am proud to have played a role in the many successes an unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people,” Barr wrote in the letter.

He went on to list the president’s accomplishments, from restoring military strength to overseeing the development of a stronger economy. He also excoriated the president’s political enemies for attempting to “cripple” the administration with “frenzied and baseless accusations of collusion with Russia.”

Barr said his last day on the job would be Dec. 23, the Associated Press reported.

Speculation arose that the president might fire Barr after he made a statement denying evidence of voter fraud that would overturn the election. The president also complained when a report claimed Barr knew about a federal investigation into Hunter Biden months before the election but did not reveal it in accordance with DOJ guidelines.

Barr also said in his statement that the Department of Justice would continue investigating claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

