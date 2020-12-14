https://noqreport.com/2020/12/14/could-the-solarwinds-orion-raid-yield-smoking-gun-evidence-about-dominion-voting-systems-voter-fraud/

Following a report from CISA that SolarWinds Orion security systems had been compromised, they issued a rare emergency directive calling on everyone, including government agencies, to stop using their software. Now, it appears that the company’s offices in Austin have been raided by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Everything is moving quickly and more updates are flooding in, but according to The Gateway Pundit:

Last night the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a rare Emergency Directive 21-01, in response to a KNOWN COMPROMISE involving SolarWinds Orion products. This was only the fifth Emergency Directive issued by CISA under the authorities granted by Congress in the Cybersecurity Act of 2015.

CISA reported a breach of the SolarWinds Orion products. This Emergency Directive called on all federal civilian agencies to review their networks for indicators of compromise and disconnect or power down SolarWinds Orion products immediately.

The degree of this breach and the ubiquitous use of SolarWinds in government agencies and private companies makes this huge. The raid, reportedly in a joint operation through the FBI, US Marshals, and the Texas Rangers, seems to be focused on figuring out if these breaches were intentionally allowed or if it was known ahead of time by executives. It’s noteworthy that the CEO and Executive Vice President sold tons of shares of their own company last month.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

BREAKING per guest on @seanhannity’s radio show: “The FBI, Texas Rangers & US Marshals are all at the SolarWinds HQ in Austin, TX” looking at their systems. Notes the Executive VP sold 57k shares [$1.2M] on 11/9. The CEO, Kevin Thompson, had sold 700k shares [$15M] 10 days later https://t.co/DPN8u1z9I1 — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) December 14, 2020

According to NextGov:

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ordered all government departments by noon Monday to identify and shut off instances of SolarWinds Orion software running or connected to any government system, as agencies scrambled to mitigate potential damage from a critical vulnerability in software used by a huge swath of the federal government and military.

News broke over the weekend that officials at CISA and the FBI were investigating breaches at two of the largest federal agencies—the Commerce and Treasury departments—related to a flaw in the SolarWinds Orion software. Early reports suggest hackers working for the Russian government were involved in the breaches.

But what’s not being discussed enough is the potential for this raid to yield a bigger fish, Dominion Voting Systems, who uses SolarWinds for security. If anyone has the data that’s needed to prove massive voter fraud through machine hacking and/or vote count manipulation, it’s SolarWinds. It doesn’t matter how much covering up as done by Dominion if their security company’s servers have the data as well.

And now that data is likely in the hands of law enforcement. Call me a conspiracy theorist, but I’m quite happy the Texas Rangers were involved. I’m not the most trusting person when it comes to federal law enforcement.

It would be ironic if the backdoor to Dominion Voting Systems through SolarWinds Orion happened to be the way massive voter fraud was unambiguously revealed to the world. Cross your fingers.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

