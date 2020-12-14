https://www.newswars.com/hillary-clinton-calls-to-abolish-electoral-college-as-she-casts-electoral-vote-for-biden/

Losing presidential candidate Hillary Clinton blasted the electoral college established in the US Constitution Monday, saying she believed presidents should be chosen via popular vote.

In a tweet Monday, Clinton called for abolishing the Electoral College and at the same time said she’d be participating in the constitutional process in favor of Joe Biden.

“I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office,” Clinton tweeted.

“But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

As noted by Breitbart, the Electoral College was established by the Founding Fathers to balance electoral power between rural areas and more populous regions.

Proponents of the Electoral College system, however, note that the Founding Fathers set up the Electoral College system as a safeguard against mob rule, preventing densely populated areas – particularly on the coasts – from determining the results of presidential elections. The Electoral College essentially gives communities in less populous states a fair, proportional voice in determining the direction of the country.

Clinton has had it out for the Electoral College since she lost her election in 2016 to President Donald Trump by 77 electoral votes, despite allegedly besting him by 3 million popular votes.

