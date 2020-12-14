http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wXj0hVXLSDg/

During a press conference on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) denied the sexual harassment allegations against him and stated that he believes “a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has,” but the charge is “just not true.”

Cuomo said, “I heard about the tweet and what it said about comments that I had made, and it’s not true, Zack. Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has, but it’s just not true.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

