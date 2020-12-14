https://www.dailywire.com/news/debra-messing-doubles-down-says-she-hopes-trump-is-raped-in-prison-deletes-tweet

On Monday, actress Debra Messing doubled down on her call for President Trump to become “the most popular boyfriend” in prison, overtly expressing hope that he gets raped.

“Let me be clear: I said nothing about LGBTQI/queer LOVE. Rape is an act of violence. Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people. My hope is (and this is the first time in my life) that the tables are turned and he is the victim of perpetrators,” Messing said.

After significant backlash, Messing deleted the tweet, but not before people strongly criticized her for taking rape so lightly.

“Her clarification: ‘let me be clear, I hope Trump is raped in prison’ this is DISGUSTING,” tweeted Jessica O’Donnell. “Might be the most heinous thing I’ve seen on Twitter. Prison rape is a huge problem, not an issue to be taken lightly or wished upon a political enemy.”

“You’re a vile human being. I hope none of what you wish on others happens to you or anyone you love. This is just despicable,” she later added.

her clarification: “let me be clear, I hope Trump is raped in prison” this is DISGUSTING. might be the most heinous thing i’ve seen on twitter. prison rape is a huge problem, not an issue to be taken lightly or wished upon a political enemy https://t.co/18i0qZXE9H — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) December 14, 2020

“I’m a gay man who was infected with HIV from rape. If your mind and soul are this small, hateful and petty, you have no place to pretend you are a good person. Exploiting this trauma to perpetuate your insane, irrational hallucinations and profound ignorance is offensive,” tweeted Chad Felix Greene.

I’m a gay man who was infected with HIV from rape. If your mind and soul are this small, hateful and petty, you have no place to pretend you are a good person. Exploiting this trauma to perpetuate your insane, irrational hallucinations and profound ignorance is offensive. https://t.co/sM8tRK9o0Z — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 14, 2020

“You should seek help,” responded Lisa Boothe.

You should seek help — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 14, 2020

Last week, Debra Messing leveled a homophobic insult at President Trump when she said he would become a “popular boyfriend” among prison inmates. She was responding to a note from World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praising German Chancellor Angela Merkel for urging Germans to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“AMERICA. THIS is a LEADER,” she exclaimed.

“[Donald Trump], you are weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal,” she added. “I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates.”

Some of Messing’s followers criticized her for the homophobic insult.

“Maybe rethink this homophobic undertoned tweet?” said one Twitter user.

“Love you Deb but please don’t bring gay sex into the equation as something derogatory,” said another user.

“I happen to be gay…you suck in a bad way,” said another.

“Nice ‘tolerance’ display, especially towards the gay community,” said another.

“Wow, you’re quite the #homophobe. You just put a lot of gay youth at risk. Thanks for that,” said another.

In September of last year, Messing supported her “Will & Grace” co-star Eric McCormack when he ignited a firestorm on Twitter by publicly stating that he would no longer work with Trump supporters, and asking to be told who would be in attendance at a fundraiser for the president in Beverly Hills.

“Hey, [THR], kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx,” tweeted McCormack.

Shortly thereafter, Messing joined in on the Trump supporter hate-fest when she also demanded to know the names of those in attendance at the fundraiser, effectively supporting a blacklist against people who think differently from her. “Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” she tweeted.

After considerable pushback from both the Left and the Right, both McCormack and Messing semi-retracted their statements, accusing their critics of misinterpreting them.

