Dominion CEO John Poulos delivered testimony Tuesday via video feed to the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee and pushed back against allegations regarding the company.

The Dominion Voting System was widely used across the country in the recent presidential election. According to Dominion’s website, they provided voting systems in 28 states in the 2020 election.

“The disinformation campaign being waged against Dominion defies facts or logic,” Poulos said.

Dominion is not connected with Venezuela, China, George Soros and that the company does not utilize or license software from election technology company Smartmatic, he testified, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Smartmatic in 2009 licensed use of a Dominion tabulator, to be utilized in the Philippines, a relationship long-since concluded, Poulos said, according to the outlet—and in 2010 Dominion bought assets from Sequoia Voting Systems, which Smartmatic had previously owned between 2005 and 2007.

Poulos’ testimony came a day after the release of a report by the Texas-based Allied Security Operations Group LLC which examined the election results in Michigan’s Antrim County and determined that the Dominion system shouldn’t be use in Michigan.

“We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results,” the report states.

