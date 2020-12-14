https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/4877523/

There’s already evidence that, contrary to his claims, Joe Biden not only knew about his son’s influence peddling, he was fully engaged in it.

Now, a newly leaked email indicates Hunter Biden asked for a key to be made for his “office mate” father at a work space he planned to share with a Chinese partner in his deal with an an energy firm linked to the Communisty Party.

The Daily Caller obtained a Sept. 21, 2017, email in which Biden asks the property manager of House of Sweden, Cecilia Browning, if he could “please have keys made available for new office mates.”

On the list of “office mates” is Gongweng Dong, whom Hunter Biden describes as an “emissary” for Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC China Energy.

TRENDING: Watch military crowd erupt with love when Trump walks onto field at Army-Navy game

“[P]lease have keys made available for new office mates: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary),” the email reads.

Hunter Biden also asks the manager for a sign to be made for his office door reading “The Biden Foundation”‘ and “Hudson West (CEFC US).”

The Daily Caller reported it’s not known whether Joe Biden ever visited his son’s D.C. office.

Last Wednesday, in a statement issued by the Biden-Harris transition team, Hunter Biden said the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware told his lawyers his “tax affairs” were under investigation. His father said through an aide: “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.” The previous evening, WND reported two Republican-led Senate committees concluded that members of Joe Biden’s family engaged in deals with Chinese nationals who had “deep connections” to the Communist Party.

Is Joe Biden in bed with China? 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biden claimed during an election-campaign debate that his son didn’t make any money from China, citing 50 former national security officials who insisted the claims about Hunter Biden had the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign. However, the officials admitted they had no evidence to back their claim and acknowledged that emails from an abandoned laptop — including those indicating Joe Biden not only knew about his son’s lucrative deals but also profited from them — could be genuine.

Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski was the recipient of an email from another partner who said “the big guy” was to receive a 10% cut from the CEFC China Energy deal.

Bobulinski said in interviews he was certain “the big guy” is Joe Biden.

$10 million for introductions

An August 2017 email from Hunter Biden to the “office mate,” Gongwen Dong, showed the former vice president’s son was to receive a $10 million annual fee for “introductions alone.”

But he wanted more.

“My understanding is that the original agreement with the Director was for consulting fees based on introductions alone a rate of $10 million per year for for three years guarantee total of $30 million,” Hunter Biden wrote. “The chairman [Ye] changed that deal after we me[t] in Miami TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent owned by ME and 50% owned by him.

“Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners in the equity and profits of the JV [joint venture].”

Hunter Biden told Gongwen in the email that if the joint venture failed, “then please return us to the original deal 10M per year a guaranteed 3 years plus bonus payments for any successful deal we introduce.”

‘Repeatedly lied to the media’

Peter Schweizer, who has investigated Hunter Biden’s business deals for many years, said in an interview Sunday night with “Life, Liberty and Levin” that the Bidens “have repeatedly lied to the media, and the media doesn’t care.”

He noted Hunter Biden declared in an ABC News interiew he had “not received a single penny from the Chinese.”

“Well, we now know, of course, he got close to $5 million from CEFC, a Chinese government-connected energy company,” Schweizer said. “We know he had a big equity stake in that private equity firm — that billion-and-a-half dollar private equity firm. We know there were other transactions involving Rosemont Realty and Rosemont Opportunities Fund, too, so he was flat out lying to the national media.

“What has been the media’s response? Nothing. They’ve taken it. They’ve accepted it,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

