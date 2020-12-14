https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/exclusive-six-swing-states-pa-ga-mi-wi-az-nv-new-mexico-pick-slate-electoral-delegates-president-trump-joe-biden-means/

As the day comes to a close, seven states convened and picked a slate of electors for President Donald Trump as well as Joe Biden.

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico all selected a slate of electors for President Trump as well as Joe Biden.

Georgia and Pennsylvania were the first states to select a slate for President Trump and Joe Biden:

Next came Nevada with dueling electors:

Electors in Michigan for Trump were blocked from entering the capital but eventually the Republicans voted for the President Trump electors:

📢📢 #Michigan In spite of not being allowed in the Capitol building by the police, the GOP electors have casted their votes for Donald Trump. In clash with the DNC electors who casted their votes for Biden. — Naty 🇺🇸 (@NatyLiy) December 14, 2020

Arizona voted for President Trump’s electors next:

Then Wisconsin:

Wisconsin GOP electors have voted for Trump! pic.twitter.com/ZqV8BNkqj9 — Numberonepal (@numberonepal) December 14, 2020

Finally, after the six swing states chose their electoral candidates foe President Trump, New Mexico joined the party:

HISTORIC AND UNPARALLELED – PA, GA, MI, WI, AZ, NV, and NM all had GOP electors cast votes for @realDonaldTrump. That preserves @POTUS’ right to remedy fraud with his own electors. — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) December 14, 2020

What does this all mean?

As noted in an article at Reuters in October:

States with close contests between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden could produce competing slates of electors, one certified by the governor and the other by the legislature… …Both chambers of [the US] Congress could accept the same slate of electors, which would almost certainly put the matter to rest. The chambers could also split, which is more likely if the Republicans retain control of the Senate and Democrats hold onto their House majority. If lawmakers cannot agree on a set of electors, the country will find itself in uncharted territory. The Electoral Count Act, often described by academics as “unintelligible,” seems to favor the slate of electors certified by the state’s governor, according to Ned Foley, a professor at Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. But Foley notes that some scholars and an analysis by the Congressional Research Service have rejected that conclusion. Academics have sketched out several scenarios. Under one, Pence as president of the Senate could throw out both sets of a state’s electors. Another contemplates that the House of Representatives would end up choosing between Biden and Trump. [This scenario would give one vote to each state and since the Republicans have more states with Republican majorities, President Trump would likely be the winner]. There is even a scenario in which the Speaker of the House, currently Democrat Nancy Pelosi, could become acting president.

So the Biden folks, the Democrat Party, Big Media, Big Tech, China and other foreigners can make the silly and refuted claim that Biden won the election. But we all know they are dishonest and have no respect for America or its Constitution.

