I will put this simply–Donald Trump is the duly elected President of the United States. Not Joe Biden.

Thanks to a brave judge in Michigan, we now have indisputable, concrete evidence that the votes tabulated in any county or jurisdiction in the United States using electronic voting machines supplied by Dominion Voting Systems Corporation were tainted and the audit trail required to prove the integrity of those machines has been erased.

You can (and you should) read the damning results of the forensic investigation of the Dominion Voting System machines used in Antrim County, Michigan. Here are the key facts from this investigation:

The machine tabulated results reported on November 3, 2020 show there were 12,423 votes for President–with Joe Biden receiving 7,769 and Donald Trump garnering 4,509. The machine count for 3 November shows that only 56% of the registered voters cast a ballot for President. But a subsequent tabulation three weeks later (21 November) put Trump on top with 9,748 votes to Biden’s 5,960. The total votes for President increased by 3,526 and the turnout approached 73%. A staggering number of the ballots cast in Antrim required ADJUDICATION . The Dominion system classifies ballots into two categories, 1) normal ballots and 2) adjudicated ballots. Ballots sent to adjudication can be altered by administrators, and adjudication files can be moved between different Results Tally and Reporting (RTR) terminals with no audit trail of which administrator actually adjudicates (i.e. votes) the ballot batch. In Central Lake Township, for example, 81.96% of the 1,491 total ballots cast were adjudicated, which means that the decision about who received the vote was made by election personnel. All the ADJUDICATION logs for the November 2020 election cycle are missing while the files for previous years still exist. The lack of current records prevents any form of audit accountability. All server security logs prior to 11:03 pm on November 4, 2020 are missing. This means that all security logs for the day after the election, on election day, and prior to election day are gone. These logs contain domain controls, authentication failures, error codes, times users logged on and off, network connections to file servers between file accesses, internet connections, times, and data transfers. An unauthorized user unsuccessfully attempted to zero out election results on November 21, 2020. The Election Event Designer Log shows that Dominion Image Cast Precinct Cards were programmed with new ballot programming on 10/23/2020 and then again after the election on 11/05/2020 . Specifically, the Central Lake Township tabulator tape totals were significantly altered by utilizing two different program versions (10/23/2020 and 11/05/2020), both of which were software changes during an election–a clear violation of election law. Antrim County used two software packages with the Dominion machines–one counted actual votes (i.e. tabulated) and the other CALCULATED ballot totals. The tabulator tape totals prove there were large numbers of votes switched from the November 3, 2020 tape to the November 6, 2020 tape. This was solely based on using different software versions of the operating program to calculate votes . A high “error rate” in the election software (in this case 68.05%) means an algorithm was used that weighted one candidate greater than another (for instance, weight a specific candidate at a 2/3 to approximately 1/3 ratio). The Antrim logs show that the RCV or Ranked Choice Voting Algorithm was enabled (see image below from the Dominion manual), which allows the user to apply a weighted numerical value to candidates and change the overall result. The Dominion voting machines used in Antrim County are used in 48 other Michigan counties, which calls into question the entire results of the Presidential election.



This is not a conspiracy theory. The report presents and explains verifiable facts. The Dominion voting systems were used to manipulate the results reported for the Presidential election and other issues on the ballot in 2020 in Antrim County, Michigan. The hardware and software used in Antrim are not unique to that location. The Dominion system used in Michigan is used across the United States.

The nature of the fraud is illustrated in the results reported in the Ellsworth School Board election in Antrim County. On November 3, 2020, the Dominion machines reported 663 votes (this was the calculated result). Two days later the actual votes were tabulated–only 3 people voted for two different candidates for a total of six votes. The disappearance of 657 votes is not “human error.” That is machine manipulation. It happened to the school board and it happened to Donald Trump.

It is now imperative that Republican legislators and voters in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada demand a full forensic audit of the Dominion systems. This is widespread fraud and it is up to the people to demand that there be an accounting.