https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/biden-trump-white-house

Reports claim that Joe Biden has ordered staff “to exorcise any trace of Team Trump” from the White House on Inauguration Day. This would include a team in hazmat suits disinfecting the whole building, removing carpets and furniture, and even “replacing doorknobs,” supposedly to remove any trace of the coronavirus.

On the radio program Monday, Glenn Beck, who was at the White House over the weekend, said he noticed something that may shed a little light on why the Biden transition team would specifically mention replacing the doorknobs. He explained why he believes the statement wasn’t really about the coronavirus, but an underhanded message that the president will hear loud and clear.

Watch the video below to hear Glenn explain:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

