The U.S. is not the country Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, thinks it is, according to GOYA Foods CEO Bob Unanue on Newsmax TV.

After Unanue participated in a White House Rose Garden event in July, Ocasio-Cortez was among Democrats who called for a boycott of the Hispanic owned food company.

GOYA sales skyrocketed afterward, prompting Unanue to name AOC the company’s “employee of the month.”

“I believe Congresswoman Cortez believes she’s in the wrong country,” Unanue told host Chris Salcedo on Monday’s The Chris Salcedo Show.

“If you go look at elections in Cuba and Venezuela, the elections are predetermined. I think she believes she’s in a country where we can attack the hard-working, working class who they purport to support.”

Unanue said thanks to Democrats, the U.S. is “forming and morphing into the socialist states of America.”

“July 9 hit with the Rose Garden event and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others, called for a boycott of our company,” Unanue said “We have a very strong, loyal following over 84 years. We’ve been involved in the community. We were working hard. I was at the Rose Garden to give back 2 millions pounds of food. That’s morphed into 4 million pounds, as we speak. Not only in the United States but around the world.

“It’s a matter, I believe, embracing this socialist ideals of the great reset, hope and change, progressive — totally mistaken ideas. Attacking a God-fearing, hard-working, courageous company like ourselves. Attacking your own people. To put them out of business and a company that’s giving back. To close them down does not make sense.”

