https://www.oann.com/hyundai-motor-nominates-genesis-head-as-new-co-ceo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hyundai-motor-nominates-genesis-head-as-new-co-ceo

December 15, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – Hyundai Motor nominated Jaehoon Chang, global head of its premium Genesis brand, as the co-CEO and president on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Lee Won-hee, existing president and co-CEO, will focus on securing a competitive edge in future automotive businesses such as optimizing global businesses and strengthening technology development, the automaker said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

