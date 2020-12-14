https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/joe-biden-delivers-remarks-following-states-electoral-college-vote-day-gets-4000-views-cspan-page-joe-got-80-million-votes/

This is getting predictable.

It should have been a great day for the “most popular Democrat in world history” after the 50 states put forth their electoral college vote today.

But only 4,000 watched his big speech on CSPAN tonight.

But Sleepy Joe

The comments are LIT!

And there are already 683 comments – nearly one sixth of the total views!

Hah!

Anyone, anyone please run a virtual campaign from your basement with one day of media a week and see if you get 81mm votes… I’ll wait https://t.co/QA1xoLWKPi — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) December 15, 2020

