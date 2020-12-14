https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/just-georgia-secretary-state-brad-raffensperger-announces-signature-audit-absentee-ballots-cobb-county/

Brad Raffensperger

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday announced a signature audit in Cobb County.

“We stand ready to answer each and every question out there,” Raffensperger said. “Every Georgian should have faith in our elections.”

The audit should take two weeks to complete according to Raffensperger.

Breaking: 🚨 @GaSecofState announced there will be signature audit in Cobb Co., GA based on info they did not verify signatures. My .02 audit must include be in 3 places: signature on file, absentee ballot application sig, AND outer envelope sig – must verify ALL THREE. — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) December 14, 2020

The Augusta Chronicle reported Georgia officials will conduct a signature audit of absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County.

Georgia officials will conduct a signature-match audit of absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County to promote faith in the election system ahead of next month’s U.S. Senate runoff elections, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Monday. The audit comes in response to a “specific allegation” the mail-in signature verification process was not followed properly in Cobb for the Nov. 3 general election, Raffensperger said at a news conference. He did not give details on the allegation. Re-checking the envelope signatures in Cobb also aims to boost confidence in the integrity of the high-stakes Senate runoffs on Jan. 5 amid fraud claims from President Donald Trump and his allies that have injected doubt into Georgia’s election system, Raffensperger said.

The Democrats used Covid as a vehicle to flood the 2020 election with record number of absentee and mail-in ballots in order to steal the election.

Georgia saw a record 1.3 million absentee ballots cast in the November election and officials didn’t properly verify the signatures.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in Georgia by 110,000 votes on election night when corrupt Democrat elections official stopped counting ballots at 10:25 PM and kicked out GOP observers from the State Farm Arena tabulation center.

A couple weeks ago Trump’s legal team showed a video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center when poll workers were told to leave at 10:25 PM.

A few “workers” stayed behind and were seen pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under tables to be tabulated!

WATCH:

WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/AcbTI1pxn4 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

Several recount workers, including Democrats, have described odd batches of pristine absentee ballots with perfectly marked bubbles all for Joe Biden.

“These difference ballots included a slight depressed pre-fold so they could be easily folded and unfolded for use in the scanning machines. There was no markings on the ballots to show where they had come from, or where they had been processed. These stood out.”

“In my 20 years’ of experience of handling ballots, I observed that the markings for the candidates on these ballots were unusually uniform, perhaps even with a ballot-marking device. By my estimate in observing these ballots, approximately 98% constituted votes for Joseph Biden. I only observed 2 ballots as votes for President Donald J. Trump.”

Why did Raffensperger wait until the electoral college voted to announce a signature audit?

