Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday recognized the horrific 2012 mass murder of 26 innocent people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, by marking the eighth anniversary of the tragedy with calls for implementing new gun control measures.

But Harris’ message sparked concern among some gun owners weary of what it might mean under a Joe Biden administration, given that he and Harris have vowed to clamp down on gun rights, including the implementation of a “buy back” program.

What are the details?

“Today marks 8 years since 20 first-graders and 6 educators were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School,” Harris tweeted. “To honor the lives lost in this terrible tragedy, it’s past time we implement common-sense gun safety reforms to keep our children safe.”

Harris received both praise and criticism for the post, but specifics were missing from both the commenters and Harris on what might serve as prevention in the future.

One person replied, “So exactly what are your ‘common-sense’ gun safety reforms that are going to keep children safe? Make sure you show real-world statistics to back up the ideas/positions . . . as I’ve seen a lot of statistical ‘cherry picking’ related to this subject.”

As a candidate for president last year, Harris promised an executive order for “a renewal of the assault weapon ban,” per The New York Times, who reported that “she would introduce the executive actions if Congress did not pass gun control legislation in the first 100 days of her presidency.”

This is an area where Biden and Harris are in lock-step. On their campaign website, Biden promises to “buy back the assault weapons and high-capacity magazines already in our communities,” explaining:

Biden will also institute a program to buy back weapons of war currently on our streets. This will give individuals who now possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act.

While the definition or targeted models of so-called “assault weapons” are not mentioned on Biden’s website, he has spoken out against the ownership of the popular AR-15 rifle, which has fallen under immense scrutiny from Democrats and was the type used by the deranged murderer in the Sandy Hook massacre.

Anything else?

Earlier in March, Biden told former Democratic presidential rival Beto O’Rourke that he would “take care of the gun problem with [him],” which raised alarms from Second Amendment advocates given O’Rourke’s campaign vow to confiscate firearms from Americans.

“Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47,” O’Rourke declared from the debate stage in 2019. “We’re not gonna allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.”

