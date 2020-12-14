https://www.dailywire.com/news/kevin-sorbo-backs-matthew-mcconaughey-on-hollywood-hypocrisy

Actor Matthew McConnaughey’s message of unity got an extra dose of support from “God’s Not Dead” star Kevin Sorbo this week.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Monday, Sorbo praised McConnaughey and comedian Russel Brand for engaging in a civil discussion about political differences.

“You see it happen all the time,” Sorbo said. “The Hypocrisy seems to be ruling everybody right now. You mention Matthew McConaughey and his little podcast with… Russell Brand. I’ve got to give him some kudos on that because I thought that was pretty cool. At least they looked like they’re trying to reach across the aisle and have a civil discussion about this.”

Sorbo also pointed out the Left’s hypocrisy regarding the election, noting that President Donald Trump’s supporters are not out rioting in spite of their belief that the election was stolen.

“You don’t see that going on from the right. We’re not out there screaming and marching in the streets right now, destroying people’s businesses and livelihoods by saying, ‘Hey, wait a minute, this election was stolen,’” he said.

Sorbo added that he does not believe the election is actually over.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s not really over yet anyway because, you look at all the evidence out there, it’s quite interesting that a lot of these swing states closed their ballot count at 10 at night and said, ‘wait a minute, wait a minute, we’ve got to slow down what’s going on here.’ I’m happy to find out what’s going to happen before the Jan. 20 swearing-in happens because I think we’ve got some interesting stories left to be told,” he said.

Speaking with comedian Russel Brand last week, McConaughey criticized conservatives for believing in “fake news,” and criticized leftists for treating their opponents with disdain and disrespect.

“This is where the Left misses it for me, just as far as being a marketeer of a political side. When you say, ‘Hey, we want to get out the vote; we want people to be able to go vote; we’re going to do a campaign to let people vote.’ I’m like, 100%. Yes, everyone. Is there anyone who would say no to that? That’s universal. You have 100% of the audience going, ‘I’m in, that’s a constitutional right as an American, I’m in, yes!’” McConaughey said.

“And then they can’t help themselves. At the very end of it, they go, ‘So we don’t let those criminal b*stards get back in office.’ You’re going, ‘Whoa!’ You’re like, no, don’t say the last part. You lost 50% of your audience,” he continued. “And that’s part of why so much of the nation, of that 50%, looks at us in Hollywood as, like, going, ‘Oh, yeah, another celebrity over there, and the West Coasters, and the elite in the Northeast.’”

“From just a sales point of view, don’t tab that gotcha on the end, and then you have, your audience is twice as big and you’re getting what you want,” he added.

McConaughey’s comments also received support from “Scream” actress Rose McGowan, who tweeted last week, ““Matthew McConaughey is right. Hollywood has been condescending, northern elite media liberals, too & it trickles down. Far before Trump presidency illiberal condescension & patronization has formed how too many think. Break the class structure.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

