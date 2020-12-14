https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-leading-separate-lives-marriage-report/

(FOX NEWS) — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly leading much different lives despite having been married for six years.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who turned 40 last month, and West survived quite the turbulent summer, as the 43-year-old rapper declared his 2020 presidential run and made some controversial comments regarding their marriage and family.

A source tells People magazine that the two “very much live separate lives” at the moment.

