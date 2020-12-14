https://www.dailywire.com/news/marvel-comics-star-lord-is-a-polyamorous-bisexual

According to Marvel Comics, the beloved “Guardians of the Galaxy” character Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star-Lord) is a polyamorous bisexual.

“Space adventurer Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star-Lord) is shown in a polyamorous bisexual relationship in the latest issue of the Guardians of the Galaxy comic,” reports Entertainment Weekly. “In an adventure titled ‘I Shall Make You a Star-Lord,’ Guardians of the Galaxy #9 finds Quill spending almost 150 years in a strange land named Morinus where he befriends a pair of humanoids, the female Aradia and the male Mors, eventually entering into a relationship with both around the 12-year mark.”

Quill makes his love for both characters known when he says, “It’s been over a decade Time to accept the truth…Morinus is my home. You’re my home.”

Entertainment Weekly reached out to Marvel Studios to see if Quill’s bisexuality will in any way be incorporated into the film series starring Chris Pratt, whose love for the character Gamora (played by Zoe Saldana) has served as the main plot point. Last year, the Marvel movie franchise announced it would be breaking new ground by not only featuring the first openly gay superhero, but also the franchise’s first gay kiss in “The Eternals.”

“It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss,” said actor Haaz Sleiman. “Everyone cried on set. For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part.”

Prior the that, “Avengers: Endgame” broke new ground with the inclusion of Grieving Man (played by co-director Joe Russo), who was seen at the very beginning of the film telling Steve Rogers about a man he was dating. However, LGBTQ activists took the character as Marvel’s cheap attempt at diversity.

“As disappointing as [previous] missed opportunities for queer representation were, none of them stung anywhere nearly as much as the Grieving Man’s introduction inadvertently does, because his presence comes across like an inconsequential afterthought, and it doesn’t help matters that the Russos and Marvel appear to be quite pleased with the creative decision,” wrote Charles Pullman at Gizmodo.

“Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland also told Britain’s Sunday Times that he would be open to his character being openly gay in the future.

“I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands,” Holland told the outlet. “But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years.

“The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy,” he continued. “It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

