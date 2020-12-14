https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/new-york-mayor-de-blasio-warns-full-shutdown-slow-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning about a full shutdown to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections, after restaurants were forced earlier this week to again stop indoor dining.

“What is increasingly clear is that all forms of restrictions have to be on the table at this point,” de Blasio said at a press conference Monday . “At the current rate we are going you have to be ready now for a full shutdown, a pause like we had back at the end of the spring.”

De blasio, a Democrat, said more restrictions should start “soon,” but gave not timetable, according to Fox 5 New York.

Decisions about health-safety measures in the city and throughout the state are made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

De Blasio also urged employees to work from home when possible and offered some optimism when saying the additional restriction could only last as long as “a matter of weeks.”

