The state of journalism and the media in America is broken like never before. And the topic of award-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson‘s new book, “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism”, is all too crucial.

Sharyl has watched from the inside as the mainstream media replaced news with activism. As a leading correspondent at CBS News for 21 years, she argues that there’s a new definition of censorship and it involves the media, Big Tech, and the government all working together to decide what “truth” is — and their suppression of the Hunter Biden story in the months leading up to the election is a prime example.

Sharyl joined Glenn Beck on this week’s podcast to discuss a range of topics and offers her expert advice on how she would fix our media.

