Two family members and owners of Purdue Pharma will appear before a powerful House oversight committee Thursday in an investigation into the pharmaceutical company’s role in the national opioid addiction and overdose crisis.

The Sackler family, one of the wealthiest in the country, has a long history in the pharmaceutical industry, with many of the family members owning part of Purdue and some founding the company.

Since 2000, about 470,000 deaths have been linked to the opioid crisis, and the company pleaded guilty last month to federal criminal charges. Purdue paid $635 million in 2007 after pleading guilty to misleading the public about the risks of its opioid drug Oxycontin.

When Oxycontin became available on the market from Purdue in 1996, the drug was falsely advertised as being a low addictive drug contrary to other opioids.

Legal battles and investigations continue with House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney tthreatening to subpoena the family members who would not commit to testify.

“Your clients have not agreed to testify at a hearing before the committee at any time – ever. As a result, it appears that your clients are not engaging in this process in good faith,” Maloney, D-N.Y., wrote to Sackler lawyers.

A deal was made and David Sackler, who served on the Purdue board from 2012-2018, and Kathe Sucker, who was on the board from 1990-2018, will appear in a virtual hearing on along with Purdue CEO Craig Landau.

Thursday’s questioning will be the first time in years that the family publicly answers questions from officials.

