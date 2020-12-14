https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530167-read-house-republicans-letter-leaving-the-gop

Rep. Paul MitchellPaul MitchellHouse Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit GOP lawmaker to Trump: Drop election argument ‘for the sake of our Nation’ Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE (R-Mich.) on Monday told Republican leadership in a letter that he is leaving the party.

In the letter, which Mitchell shared on Twitter, the retiring lawmaker cited President Trump Donald TrumpTrump decries Cleveland baseball team’s reported name change: ‘Cancel culture at work’ Trump says White House staffers shouldn’t be among first to get coronavirus vaccine Michigan to close legislative office buildings Monday due to ‘credible threats of violence’ MORE‘s efforts to dispute the presidential election.

“If Republican leaders collectively sit back and tolerate unfounded conspiracy theories and ‘stop the steal’ rallies without speaking out for our electoral process, which the Department of Homeland Security said was ‘the most secure in American history,’ our nation will be damaged,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have spoken out clearly and forcefully in opposition to these messages. However, with the leadership of the Republican Party and our Republican Conference in the House actively participating in at least some of those efforts, I fear long-term harm to our democracy,” he added.

Read the full letter below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

